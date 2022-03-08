Pervaiz Elahi asks PM Imran: Make big political decisions swiftly

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) President and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has suggested to Prime Minister Imran Khan to make big political decisions quickly as the situation was fast changing in the country.
According to sources, he gave the advice during a meeting with two provincial ministers here on Monday. He suggested that the government should step forward and take the decision as per the demand of current political situation, as the matter has been slipping out of hands quite rapidly.
In politics, those stay at advantage who take decisions first, added Pervaiz Elahi. He said that the situation had been changing with every passing moment. On the current crises, both consultations and contacts were being made.
The ministers discussed political situation as well as other matters with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, said the sources.
