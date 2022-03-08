Usman Dar hails Lahore Qalandars

ISLAMABAD: SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday hailed Lahore Qalandars’ contribution to sports, saying that their PSL VII victory was achieved due to sheer hard work.

Dar who was accompanied by Qalandars CEO Atif Rana that PSL has made a greater impact on Pakistan sports. “PSL has helped inject fresh life in Pakistan sports. Our grounds are getting busier with each passing day,” he said.

Atif Rana said that Qalandars was now eyeing on E-Sports. “Hopefully these would soon become part of the Asian and Olympic Games. We would professionally work on these games and would try to bring out the best from Pakistani youth in days to come.” Dar also congratulated Lahore Qalandars for spotting cricket talent through the youth development programme.