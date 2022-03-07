Police resolve murder case in Nawabshah

SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police had resolved a murder case and arrested the wife of the deceased, after the skeleton was found from their house.

The newly-shifted tenants of a house had found a buried skeleton of man, later identified as Ahmed Chandio, who was strangulated to death by his wife and her alleged friend some two months ago.

The tenants reported it to the police after finding the human remains. After initial inquiry, the police arrested wife of the deceased, identified as Fatima for the murder of Ahmed Chandio. The woman later confessed that she and her second husband Qamar, friend of the deceased, strangulated Chandio and buried the body and left the house. Fatima told the police that Chandio had called Qamar from Sialkot to live with them in Kazi Ahmed as a paying guest.