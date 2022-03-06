ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah said on Saturday that as many as 12 to 13 PTI members had made up their mind that they would not bear the outcome of the failures of Imran Khan and they had made political decision.

The opposition top leadership consulting to finalise the date for submitting requisition for the National Assembly session and notice for no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who reached Islamabad on Friday while leaving party long march midway on a special task given to him by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held meetings on Saturday and is likely return Lahore to give a report to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.

Talking to the newsmen on Saturday, Syed Khursheed Shah said first the requisition for the National Assembly session would be submitted and immediately after that a no-confidence motion would be submitted against the prime minister.

Asked about the timing of requisition for the National Assembly session and no-confidence motion, Syed Khursheed Shah said that both would be submitted at the conclusion of the long march. He said he came to Islamabad for submitting requisition for the National Assembly session and no-confidence motion.

Syed Khursheed Shah said, “Our long march is not against the government, it is against Imran Khan, who cheats the people with fake promises, lies, high inflation and is destroying the country’s economy. We are confident that Imran Khan’s party members and his allies are no longer ready to bear the brunt of Imran Khan's failures,” he said.

Asked about the delay in the submission of requisition for National Assembly session and no-confidence motion, Syed Khursheed Shah said the long march was going on and once it concluded these would be submitted.

In reply to another question, he said one thing he could say for sure was that Imran Khan would never give his reins to Chaudhry’s of Gujrat and he could also say with guarantee that Imran Khan was not giving chief ministership to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, he said. According to sources, opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Khursheed Shah would hold another round of meetings while a meeting of opposition leaders is also expected to be held in Lahore in which the date of submission of requisition for the National Assembly session would be decided.