Senator Taj Haider supports departmental sports

KARACHI: Senator Taj Haider has said that departmental sports teams are the essential part of the promotion of sports and terms them essential for production of sportsmen and sportswomen at national and international level.

He said this while addressing at the launch of former national athlete and coach Muhammad Talib’s book “ Sports in Pakistan A critical analysis”, at Pakistan American Cultural Center.

Taj Haider said that without promotion of sports any society can not progress and there is no shortage of resources and funds. There is need to work with honesty, motivation and without any prejudices.

He applauded Muhammad Talib in the field of sports and through the efforts Sir Talib produced national and international level athletes from his Athletic Fitness School (AFC).

Hockey legend Olympian Samiullah said in his speech that he had long association with Muhammed Talib as when AFS was establishing he was playing hockey. He said that since its establishment AFS had been providing its services to sportsmen of all disciplines.

He said that without fitness no one achieve milestones in sports specially in modern sports world. He referred Talib's book in highlighting that important point for the sports organisers, players and sports authorities.

The president of PACC Makhdoom Ali Riaz also applauded the services of Sir Talib and announced his offer to Sir Talib in opening fitness center at PACC for senior members of PACC.

The author of the book and top athletic coach Muhammad Talib on the occasion said that in the book he highlighted reasons and causes of declining of sports in Pakistan. He said the book not only indicated the reasons and causes but also the solutions in combating the problems in sports to regain our past pride and glories.

Citing poor state of affairs in YMCA as an example which used to be the center of sports activities in the past where at least 12 Games were organised there on regular basis including hockey, table tennis, tennis, badminton, volleyball, swimming and others but now its status was anything near to its past.

Secretary PIH Professor Rao Javed Iqbal said that more than 4500 students produced from the AFS of Sir Talib, and AFS is providing services in different disciplines across the country.

Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) chairman Gulfraz Ahmed Khan said that Sir Talib devoted all his life for the promotion of sports and produced sportsman and sportswoman for various disciplines. "No one can match his services in Pakistan as far as the awareness of fitness ad provision of free coaching and training for the athletes of various discipline from grass root level to top-level of Pakistan’s sports," he said.