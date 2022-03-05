Pervaiz Elahi visits Raiwind Tableeghi Centre

LAHORE:Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Provincial Minister for Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir visited Raiwind Tableeghi Centre to have a meeting with Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman.
Speaker was accompanied by his son Rasikh Elahi, grandson Sufyan Zahoor Elahi, Usman Zahoor Elahi, Tableeghi leaders Imtiaz Ghani and Naeem Butt. Maulana Ibrahim Deola and Maulana Farooq were also present.
Pervaiz Elahi stayed at the Tableeghi Markaz for more than an hour and offered Maghrib prayers there. Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman said that Pervaiz Elahi had passed a unanimous resolution in favour of Tableeghi Jamaat in the Punjab Assembly for which we are very grateful to him.
Maulana Nazar, at the request of Pervaiz Elahi, offered special prayers for the sovereignty of the country and the nation, peace and eradication of inflation and corona. He also offered special prayers for the speedy recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain.
LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has developed the minimum service delivery standards of hair transplant and...
LAHORE: A network of private educational institutions hosted an exclusive Ladies’ Luncheon at a local hotel to...
LAHORE:PIA in collaboration with National Forum for Environment and Health initiated a joint Tree Plantation Campaign...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land...
LAHORE:Federation of All-Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab has condemned the latest letter...
LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold regular Promotion Board meetings for...
Comments