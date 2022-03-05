Azerbaijan envoy, Pervaiz Elahi discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE:Ambassador of Azerbaijan Mr Khazar Farhadov called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Speaker’s Chamber. Issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan values its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan. The two countries have cordial relations and the government of Pakistan wants Azerbaijan to be included in the Commonwealth countries, PA Speaker said, adding the exchange of high-level delegations from both the sides would further strengthen the ties. Pervaiz Elahi appreciated the role of the Azerbaijan envoy in promoting the relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijan envoy praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region. He said that Azerbaijan was keen to expand relations with Pakistan, adding that the government and people of Azerbaijan were grateful for the support of the government of Pakistan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Later, the Azerbaijan envoy also visited the new House of the Punjab Assembly. Secretary Punjab Assembly MuhammadKhan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present.