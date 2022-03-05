Unilever, Circle to train young women in Rahim Yar Khan with digital skills

KARACHI: Unilever Pakistan and Circle Pakistan have partnered to set up a digital training program exclusively for deserving women in the city of Rahim Yar Khan. This program will train 50 women in 2022 and another 200 women by 2023.
As part of this effort, Unilever Pakistan and Circle Women will set up a technology hub within the Unilever School in Rahim Yar Khan to make it a place for young women to learn basic digital skills, digital marketing, design, business skills and promote financial inclusion. The target age group for the students will be 18-30 and the students will be required to have completed their matriculation education.
