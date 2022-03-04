LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was "not worried at all" about a possible no-confidence move against him by the opposition.

He was replying to media persons’ questions here about a statement made by his son, Moonis Elahi, regarding the opposition stepping up efforts and approaching PMLQ leaders to seek their support for tabling a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. He had conveyed to the PTI that "We shouldn't worry about the meetings”.

When a reporter referred to the statement on Thursday and asked Pervez Elahi whether he had the same message for the prime minister as Moonis, he laughed and replied: "He [PM Imran] is not worried. He is not worried at all”.

When asked whether the much-talked-about no-trust move was discussed during the meeting, the PMLQ leader replied in the negative. To another question about the opposition's plans of tabling the no-confidence motion, Pervaiz made a cryptic remark.

"Ingredients are in the pot and I will speak on this after smoke rises after the first boil." Asked what would be the outcome of the no-confidence motion, he said, "Such a large pot is on the stove. Something will come out of it."

When a reporter asked him to share his views on a statement issued by PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah that quoted Fazl as saying that the opposition would submit the no-confidence motion in the next 48 hours, Pervaiz said only the PDM president could speak on the matter. He appreciated the government's decision to reduce petrol and electricity prices as part of a series of relief measures amid rising inflation in the country.