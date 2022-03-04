Russia’s liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy closes

Moscow: The Ekho Moskvy radio station -- a symbol of new-found media freedom in post-Soviet Russia -- said Thursday it would shut down after being taken off air over its coverage of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. "By a majority vote of the Ekho Moskvy board of directors, it was decided to liquidate the Ekho Moskvy radio station and website," its editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.
KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed no letup in his invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, even as the warring...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Thursday ended a heavily criticised policy that required Muslim Covid-19 victims to be buried at...
Cairo: Newspaper sellers were once a dime a dozen on Cairo’s bustling streets, but now the vendors hawking...
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates and the United States are facing a "stress test" in their relationship, a senior...
WINDSOR, Australia: Australia’s emergency services on Thursday ordered 200,000 people to flee from the path of a...
PARIS: France will this month end most Covid-19 restrictions and scrap its vaccine pass for eating out or attending...
