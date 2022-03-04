 
Friday March 04, 2022
World

Russia’s liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy closes

By AFP
March 04, 2022

Moscow: The Ekho Moskvy radio station -- a symbol of new-found media freedom in post-Soviet Russia -- said Thursday it would shut down after being taken off air over its coverage of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. "By a majority vote of the Ekho Moskvy board of directors, it was decided to liquidate the Ekho Moskvy radio station and website," its editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.

