Strengthening resilience of marginalised segments stressed

PESHAWAR: Efforts are being made to build the resilience of marginalised populations, particularly women, against the negative impacts of Covid-19.

A press release said that the launching ceremony of Gov-HER-Nance Initiative: Ensuring Gender Equity and Socio-Economic Resilience during Covid-19 in Pakistan” was organised at a hotel in Peshawar.

The Accountability Lab is implementing the project in selected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Health Department.

The project aims to strengthen the resilience of marginalised populations against the negative impacts of Covid-19 and future pandemics.

This initiative also aims to support the local women leaders in raising awareness among local communities particularly women from among marginalised groups and those with disabilities.

The project will also strengthen communication between local government entities and communities over time, supporting renewed trust in the case of current and future health emergencies.

“The key objective of the project is to strengthen the voice of women and other vulnerable segments of the society in matters affecting their wellbeing and sense of agency to shift policies that relate to issues that affect their lives and health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The initiative will also increase awareness among marginalised populations regarding Covid-19-related health and hygiene practices- and available support and programmes like Covid-19 helpline, coronavirus health updates, coronavirus testing facilities, isolation and quarantine facilities, tertiary care facilities among the targeted groups,” said Farhan Khalid, Programme Manager at Accountability Lab Pakistan.

Talking about the role of the Health Department during a coronavirus emergency, Dr Ikramullah Khan, Chief HSRU Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that initially the department was facing several challenges.

The department soon set up 13 Covid-19 diagnostic labs from its own resources across the province with a test facility having capacity of 15,000.