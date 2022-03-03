Reference against Saleem Mandviwalla adjourned till March 25

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Kidney Hills reference against former Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla.
The hearing was adjourned without proceeding till March 25, due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. The NAB had alleged the accused for helping in selling the plots of Kidney Hills illegally and purchasing shares of a company with the amounts of his share.
