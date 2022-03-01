A failed system

A major issue faced by the people of Pakistan is unemployment. According to the Labour Force Survey (LFS) published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) last year, unemployment in the country rose from 5.8 percent in 2017-18 to 6.9 percent in 2018-19. Unemployment leads to a number of issues, including mental health problems.

This lack of employment opportunities is a result of our country’s reliance on imports. As a result, industries are not set up or encouraged. Moreover, the country’s education system provides no career planning or vocational training, leaving students in a flux. The government must set up industries and improve the country’s education system to give young people a fair chance to prosper in their lives if it is sincere about pulling the country out of the economic crisis.

Mazia Mujeeb

Chakwal