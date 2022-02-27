LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that people had given a five-year mandate to the government and they would not allow parliamentary traditions to be trampled.

He said this while talking to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who along with a delegation called on him and Pakistan PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He said every democratic government had the right to be allowed to complete the period given for public service.

He said that the consultation process and meetings continued, which are part of the political process.

Punjab Assembly speaker said that the decision would be taken after consultation with “our parliamentary party”.

“In the current political situation, the national interest is supreme. We have a keen eye on the changing political climate, we want practical steps to be taken to provide immediate relief to people,” he said.

Sanjrani and members of the delegation inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's health. Sanjrani said, “Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician as he has a keen eye on the situation and we hope that he will find a way out in the current situation.”