Chaman border still closed two days after deadly clash

QUETTA: Hundreds of people were stranded on Saturday at a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.
Border tensions have risen since the Taliban’s return to power last year, with Pakistan saying militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil. The Taliban deny harbouring militants.
Each side blamed the other for Thursday’s fighting at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.
“The border remains closed for passengers as well as trade,” a Pakistani security official told AFP.
“A delegation of tribal notables and religious leaders has been formed to hold talks with the Taliban,” he added.
An AFP reporter saw hundreds of people waiting at Chaman for the border to reopen.
Thousands usually cross every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.
