No-confidence motion be moved against NA speaker before PM: Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Thursday termed the role of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as partisan, saying no-confidence motion should be moved against him before Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to the media persons in district Sukkur and added thatdue to the partisan role of NA speaker, the Parliament lost its importance. He further said PM Imran Khan should not have visited Russia at the time, when the tensions between Russia and Ukraine were heightened, adding the PM’s visit to Russia is a reflection of distrust in his own foreign minister.

He said while the prime minister is visiting Russia, the foreign minister is preparing to head ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PPP leader further said through his visit to Russia, PM Imran Khan has expressed no confidence in his own foreign minister as well as foreign policy.

He said it has not been decided yet as to who would be the prime minister in case no-confidence motion succeeds, adding the main objective of the initiative is to get rid of incompetent government and provide relief to the people.

He said the PPP was holding long march against the incumbent government not for power but as protest against the skyrocketing inflation which has made the life of common man miserable.