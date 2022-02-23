Sri Lankan commander calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander of Sri Lankan Navy, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and current Afghanistan situation were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long-term, multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests. Gen Bajwa reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between two Forces in defence, training and counter terrorism domains. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.
MIRANSHAH: Five people sustained injuries in a blast in the Edak area in Mir Ali Tehsil in North Waziristan on...
PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was arrested during an operation near Karkhano Market, Hayatabad on Tuesday. It was...
PESHAWAR: The tree plantation campaign was launched in Ghulam Khan Tehsil in North Waziristan.Deputy Commissioner...
PESHAWAR: There is no breakthrough in the probe into the murder of a Christian priest on Ring Road near Gulbahar a few...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday announced candidate for Baffa-Pakhal tehsil slot as the Pakistan...
CHITRAL: The flash floods of 2015 flood had washed away the water supply scheme and 1.5 km link road of the remote...
Comments