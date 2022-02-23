AJK PM starts tree plantation drive in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday formally kicked off the ‘National Tree Plantation Campaign’ by planting a sapling on the premises of Kashmir Institute of Management office in Muzaffarabad.

Addressing the inaugural function, the AJK PM, while highlighting the importance of tree plantation, said that trees were an integral part of the human environment and forests happen to be an invaluable gift of nature. The plantation and protection of forests, he said, was not only essential for the preservation of the environment and sustainable development but it was vital for the survival and safety of our future generations.

Terming trees as real ornaments of the mother planet, the PM said, “Forests are our future and to make it safe and secure is the responsibility of every single citizen of the state”. “We as a nation have a collective responsibility to protect and preserve that nurture,” he said.

Referring to his government’s motto to make the state green and prosperous, he said, forest development was top priority of the PTI government. Forests, he said, were the most valuable asset of the state and due to the current climate change the importance of forests have even become more important to counter global warming.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the AJK premier said that IK’s initiative was being appreciated all over the world, today.

“Arboriculture and afforestation guarantee a secure future for our future generations”, he said, adding that the Forest Ministry has set a target to plant 100 million saplings during the ongoing tree planting campaign. He said that it would be the largest tree planting campaign in the history of Azad Kashmir.