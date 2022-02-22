It is our success: Rivals have agreed to no-trust, says Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that it was PPP's success that the people who were opposing no-confidence motion against the prime minister had agreed to this move.

He said, "We do not attack judiciary nor we attack on Parliament and TV."

Bilawal Bhutto said the opposition parties including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had agreed on single-point agenda to remove the ‘selected’ prime minister through constitutional and democratic means.

He said that fortunately, the establishment was neutral at this moment. “We welcome lack of inference on the part of the establishment,” Bilawal Bhutto said and added that the PPP and other opposition parties would not stop their constitutional struggle against the government even if the establishment tried to interfere in their democratic struggle. “We are fighting this constitutional battle for the rights of the people and if we, the opposition, stopped this fight against the selected government the entire nation would not forgive us,” the PPP chairman said in response to the question what the opposition parties plan would be if the establishment (military) sided with the government.

PPP chairman sounded optimistic about the success of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and said in that case the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would nominate its candidate for the next prime minister.

“As Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz enjoys a majority in Parliament (National Assembly), the PMLN has the right to nominate its candidate in case we (the opposition) succeed in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan,” he said while talking to media persons at Bacha Khan Markaz, Peshawar on Monday evening after holding talks with the leadership of Awami National Party (ANP).

The ANP leadership agreed to participate in the PPP’s long march against the government from February 27. The PPP leader said the new prime minister would have a limited mandate including electoral reforms and holding of free and fair fresh elections in the country after the removal of the ‘selected’ prime minister.

Accompanied by central and provincial leadership of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Bacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar in the evening, he was received by ANP leaders.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he had no information that some elements from Peshawar were trying to interfere in their movement against the government as claimed by PMLN. However, he would talk to the PMLN leadership and the opposition would jointly have to counter such elements.

He said that some of the disgruntled members from the ruling party and allies were in contact with the opposition parties and on the basis of these contacts the PPP and other opposition parties would bring no-trust movement at a suitable time.

The PPP chairman did not explain how long the PPP’s protest would continue in the federal capital. Earlier while addressing workers convention, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his commitment to start a long march from Karachi on February 27 against what he termed selected rulers. The PPP head said they would not attack any institution of the country including PTV and judiciary.