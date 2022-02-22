Mind matters

Each one of us is born with certain endowments which form our life’s ‘portfolio of assets’. Like a smart financial manager who works to enhance an investment portfolio’s net worth, people should nurture the productivity of their inherent assets. These include our natural assets – mind and body – and social assets – relationships and networks.

Being successful in life is not directly correlated with our endowment levels but with the initiative we show, or the lack thereof, in nurturing these assets. It may be true that capital attracts capital, and the more we have it the more we can make it. However, markets reward strategy, and a smaller amount of capital with a low absolute value can have a good rate of return. In principle, regardless of the level of endowment, the skill and strategy applied to increase the productivity of that endowment is rewarded.

People have a responsibility to nurture their natural endowments – mind and body. Nurturing the mind and training the body help them achieve their goals. Maximising productivity of these core endowments improves life experiences. Gym enthusiasts and modern-day neuroscientists confirm that the body responds to workouts/exercise and that physiological improvements can help the mind overcome its cognitive bias.

Recent scientific discoveries about neuroplasticity have given humans renewed hope. This concept entails the human brain’s extraordinary ability to modify its structure and function, following changes within the body or in the external environment. Contrary to conventional wisdom, it is intriguing that adults can develop and grow in many ways, even well into their later years. But in reality, despite our neurological capacity to develop, most adults rarely change in any significant way. However, when they do change, it is truly inspiring and completely life-affirming. Change helps them to transform from sadness to happiness, confusion to clarity, and emptiness to fulfilment.

Research says essential fatty acids found in seafood such as salmon, tuna, shellfish, nuts and oils are the preferred fuel for our brain. Nutritional epidemiologist Martha Clare Morris showed intriguing effects of dietary patterns on cognitive decline. The increased intake of hearty healthy minerals – potassium, calcium and magnesium – for reducing the risk of hypertension and Alzheimer’s can significantly enhance one’s quality of life.

Scientists at the University of Bergen in Norway, contend that giving up an average British diet – one that is dominant in processed foods, particularly red and processed meat – for a balanced diet high in grains, legumes and nuts, even at the age of 60, can add almost 10 years to our life. They further conclude that a change at the age of 80 can potentially add three more years to a person’s life. Eating fatty fish such as salmon, tuna or sardines is good for the brain and helps prevent dementia. Adding a few greens and fish to our diet may be a good idea, irrespective of age.

Many such studies also discuss the benefits of vitamins B6 and B12, magnesium, folic acid and food supplements including Omega 3 and flaxseeds for enhancing cognitive capabilities. After having learned about the benefits of the fatty acids contained in fish, my family and I have included fish in our regular diet. The intake of walnuts, macadamia and hazelnuts for a healthier heart – and almonds for the brain food – should be part of a daily routine. It should be obvious that this is about deferred gratification – more like a marathon and not a sprint – of adhering to brain development. These healthy habits have allowed my 90-year-old father to remain disease-free to date. All of us can increase our life span if we decide to bring positive changes to our lifestyle.

Over the years, recognising that the brain is our most important endowment and working on enhancing its functionality have allowed many to reap its benefits in their professional and personal lives. Our understanding of the people around us and appreciation of their emotions get strengthened. We can absorb information from the environment and process non-verbal cues effectively.

When we seek to maximise our potential, it becomes necessary to pay attention to the entire package of our endowments. Over the years, my belief in kinaesthetic intelligence – the union of mind and body has been strengthened. Ignoring the body and nurturing the mind alone creates an imbalance, which reduces our potential to lead an optimal life. The same holds true if the balance is tipped towards the nourishment of the body alone.

In a 2019 study, the US-based National Cancer Institute found that adopting an active lifestyle even in midlife could be as good as starting young, reducing the risk of early death. Consistency, however, is key and the overall benefits erode if our activity level decreases. We are aware of the benefits of aerobic exercise, but resistance exercise with weights is just as important in keeping bones and muscles strong. Exercise at least three to four times a week. My father always says that brisk walking is a perfect habit and that never sitting still for more than 45 minutes at a time can add years to one’s life.

We can stop or even reverse the descent into decrepitude. Improving our ‘being’ has so much to offer, but in the end, it is up to us what we do with ourselves. Possibilities are always endless; starting points matter, as do our strategies for grooming ourselves, helping us break free from our status quo.

The writer is former adviser,Ministry of Finance. He tweets @KhaqanNajeeb and can be reached at: khaqanhnajeeb@gmail.com