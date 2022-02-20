Parents urged to vaccinate kids against polio

KHAR: The Ulema and doctors on Saturday urged the parents to vaccinate their children against the fatal polio disease to protect them from the permanent physical disability in life.

Organised by the ComNet (Unicef) at Wara Mamond, a large number of parents, Ulema, tribal elders, doctors and technicians attended the event.

The event was aimed at creating awareness among the people against the poliovirus disease to vaccinate their children.

Speaking on the occasion, district health communication support officer Rafiq Ahmad, Maulana Muradullah, District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Mujeebur Rahman, EPI Director Saeed Khan, union council communication officer Roohul Amin and others addressed the event.

The speakers highlighted the importance of anti-polio vaccination and briefed the participants about the disabilities and miseries caused by the poliovirus among the children.

They asked the parents to vaccinate children during the anti-polio vaccination drive to be kicked off on February 28 and protect them from the permanent physical disability.

The speakers also asked participants to convince the parents, who were refusing to vaccinate their children against the fatal virus and eradicate the polio from the country.