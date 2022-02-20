Punjab judiciary facing shortage of judges: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti has said the judiciary in Punjab is facing a shortage of 550 civil judges and 150 additional sessions judges.

He said Rs 5,257 million have been approved for the Judicial Complex of Multan and Rs 1,400 million have been approved in the current budget for a supplementary grant for a parking plaza. The Shujabad bar room will be expanded.

He said this while addressing lawyers at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the Multan District Bar Association here on Saturday. He said the relationship of the Multan bar with the judiciary is ideal and this is acknowledged by the bar and the judiciary. He said he grew up and started practicing law in Multan.

He said an important meeting was held on February 17 regarding the extension of the existing courts of Multan. After this meeting, the government has approved Rs 5,257 million. The project will include 80 courtrooms, basement parking lots, 10 elevators and 16 accelerators, a spacious room for 150 inmates and a Jamia Masjid. There will be a modern bar room, 240 chambers will be made for lawyers and 4 lifts will be installed. Multan has 35 civil judges instead of 70. If the number of judges increases, cases will be decided soon. Examinations will be held in March for recruitment of judges for the district. He said the problems of lawyers will be solved on a priority basis. Lady lawyers give their opinion so that their problems are solved. The Multan District Bar Association’s newly-elected office-bearers including President Wasim Khan Babar, General Secretary Arshad Sabir Mayo and senior judges were present on the occasion.