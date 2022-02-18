Two kabaddi players test positive for banned substance

ISLAMABAD: Two of the leading Kabaddi players — Abdul Rehman and Sajid Nisar — have been tested positive for banned substance amongst around 15 players whose samples were collected during the recently held 42nd National Kabaddi Championship held in Lahore last month.

Following the controversial final, both Wapda and PAF teams were declared joint winners of the national event held with the coordination of the Kamyab Jawan Programme scheme.

The samples that were sent to the internationally recognized laboratory in Qatar revealed that both the players have used banned substances without the prior intimation and knowledge of the concerned authorities or physicians. Since the both never consulted the doctors or declared that they were in use of substances banned under WADA rules, they have been declared offenders of the laid down WADA rules.

Both the players competed for their respective teams in the National Kabaddi Championship held last month. Sajid is also a member of the national squad.

Though the name of the banned substance is not immediately known, the two have been barred from taking part in any national or international activities. The duo is facing the prospects of the ban. However, both have the option of going for the B sample tests. In case the players decide to opt for B sample tests, they will have to bear all the expenses of the tests by themselves.

When an official of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) was approached, he admitted receiving such information but said he was not aware of the names of players.

“I think we would be in a position in a couple of days’ time.”

However, another source in the federation unveiled the names to ‘The News’.

“The two are Abdul Rehman and Sajid Nisar,” he said.