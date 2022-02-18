Wasa to explore renewable energy resources

LAHORE:German Agency for International Cooperation has offered its help to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for adopting renewable energy methods.

This was discussed in a meeting held here on Thursday under the chair of Agency’s Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer. Wasa’s Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and senior officials of German Agency and Wasa also attended the meeting. Agency’s MD said that 50% of Wasa Lahore's revenue had been spent to pay electricity bills. Energy management systems could save millions of rupees, he said, adding renewable energy methods have to be adopted to bring down heavy electricity bill expenditure. The German Agency for International Cooperation was training Wasa officers and staff to use existing resources to save electricity, Wasa MD revealed, adding capacity-building of Wasa’s electricity department was being done. “We have to save energy by using existing resources,” he concluded.