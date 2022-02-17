Pervez Elahi given powers to make party decisions

Pervez Elahi, in a parliamentary party of the PML-Q, took members into confidence on recent meetings with opposition leaders. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) have given all powers to Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to make future decisions.

The parliamentary party of the PML-Q also expressed concerns over rising petrol prices and demanded that they be withdrawn immediately and said if relief is not given to the common man, it would be difficult to handle the situation.

A meeting was held with PMLQ Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema in the chair on Wednesday and was attended by all PMLQ MNAs, senators and MPAs including Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha, Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Baoo Rizwan, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala and Khadija Umar.

Elahi took party members into confidence on recent meetings with opposition leaders including former president Asif Ali Zardari, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.