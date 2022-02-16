Clean, Green Gwadar project starts showing positive results

Islamabad: The ongoing Clean and Green Gwadar project has started showing its positive impacts on the natural environment of the coastal line and port city of the country.

The climate change ministry collaborated with the Chinese officials who were working on the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to make it environment-friendly. It was then decided that a number of initiatives would be taken in the next five years to bring a visible and positive change in the natural environment of Gwadar City.

Now it is going to become a ‘Zero Waste City’ as solid and liquid waste would be recycled and used for the benefit of the local people. The project of planting one million trees is nearing completion under Agriculture Eco-System Project.

There are various projects that have shown tremendous results such as Pakistan-China Friendship Green Park, GDA Central Park, GDA new town family park, Sunset Park, Gwadar Port Free Zone Nursery, Tissue Culture Lab, and intelligent greenhouse in free zone area.

The work on projects is also underway including Aloe Vera plantation and Juncao, a name for fungi-breeding herbaceous plants, also known as the ‘Magic Grass’. The tree plantation drives have been completed on various main roads including Marine Drive and Syed Hashmi Avenue (Old Airport), Shaheed Capt. Road, Pakistan-China Friendship Road. The plantation is also visible in China-Pakistan Faqeer Middle School, GDA higher secondary school, Bahria Model Schools, Army Public Schools, and Allama Iqbal Open University campus. An official said that local people are now becoming the beneficiary of greener life since Gwadar port came under the preview of the CPEC.

He said that the entire coastal line of Pakistan– an area of over 1,000 kilometres – would be made clean and green under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the government wants Gwadar to be fully established as a clean and green city so that the city can be an example not only for other cities of Pakistan but all around the world.