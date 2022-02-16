FBR chairman’s absence draws PAC ire

ISLAMABAD: Convener Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee Senator Sherry Rehman expressed strong annoyance over the absence of the Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue and adjourned the meeting.

The Sub-committee of the PAC was chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman to examine the audit reports of the FBR for the financial year of 2010-11 and 2011-12 but could not be taken up due to the absence of the Chairman FBR from the meeting.

Expressing her strong annoyance over the absence of the Chairman FBR from the meeting, Convener of sub-committee of the PAC Senator Sherry Rehman said that it was unfortunate that the Chairman did not give importance to the Public Accounts Committee.

She said that the Chairman FBR has sent a letter informing of his inability to attend the PAC meeting due to his presence required at the cabinet meeting. She remarked that expenses are incurred on the committee meetings but government officials try to evade them with excuses. Rehman said if the members had known about this development in the evening, the meeting would have been adjourned today.

Member PAC Syed Naveed Qamar said the meeting cannot be held without Principal Accounting Officer. He suggested that letter should also be written to the cabinet secretary. She directed the committee secretary to issue a letter to Chairman FBR telling him it is unacceptable that the subcommittee is informed ten minutes before the meeting. It is strange, she said the PAC subcommittee could not be informed earlier despite in knowledge of the cabinet meeting agenda for three or four days.

“The matter will now be taken up in the main Public Accounts Committee,” she said. Later the convener adjourned the meeting due to the absence of the Chairman FBR and asked him to ensure presence at the next meeting.