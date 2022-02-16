Concern over growing assault cases

LAHORE:Human rights organisations have expressed their deep concern about the alleged sexual assault, beating, filming, and threatening to kill a 16-year-old-boy ‘S’ and his family by the accused namely Mental Jatt and his accomplices.

An FIR was lodged in Saddar, Jalalpur Jattan Police Station on Feb 1, 2022 but police have yet to arrest the accused. WAR has urged the Punjab government and police to arrest the perpetrators and investigate the case. Over 10 children per day were sexually abused across Pakistan during the first six months of 2021. However, WAR believes that these figures are only the tip of the iceberg; the actual figures are three times higher than this. The NGO expressed concern over the growing number of child sexual abuse cases and urged to ensure the safety and protection of the vulnerable segments of the society particularly children. It also requested the authority concerned for fast trials to ensure speedy justice so child abuse cases must be decided at least within six months.