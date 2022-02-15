Qamar releases duet with Turkish singer

LAHORE:Singer Qamar Saleem has released a duet “Dooriyan”, with Turkish vocalist Melis Erdogan, which is a depiction of long-distance relationships and separation from loved ones. A unique twist of the song is that it’s bilingual (Urdu-Turkish) and the video was shot in two different countries by two different teams.
The song is a conversation between two loved ones separated by distance, crying out in anguish yet giving each other hope as both yearn to be united. Within a couple of days of its release, the song garnered huge love and praise from music lovers from both Turkey and Pakistan and crossed one million views on YouTube.
