50 exotic animal species face extinction in Pakistan

Islamabad:As many as 50 exotic animal species are near ‘extinction’ in Pakistan due to deforestation, loss of habitats, water pollution, hunting, and urbanization in the past few decades.

According to the data being compiled by the climate change ministry, the top ten animal species that are among the fifty exotic animals facing extinction include markhor, houbara bustard, snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Asian white baked vultures (local name ‘gidh’), pallas cat, blackbuck, Indus River dolphin, golden mahaseer and Marco Polo sheep.

An official said markhor is a national animal of Pakistan but despite consistent efforts, the population of markhors in Pakistan is still in the category of ‘endangered’ species. It is a large Capra species native to Central Asia, Karakorum, and the Himalayas. Markhor was listed on the Red List of endangered animals by International Union for Conservation of Nature since 2015.

The markhors live on high mountains and have an average life of 12 to 13 years. They occupy arid Cliffside habitats in sparsely wooded mountain regions at altitudes ranging 700 meters from November to May and up to 4,000 meters in the summer season.

He also pointed out that the vultures were present in Pakistan in thousands during the 90s. However, currently, they are critically near to extinction as the number of vultures is hardly in the hundreds in Pakistan. The major reason for the extinction of these vultures in Pakistan is the use of veterinary drug diclofenac that transfers to vultures when they ear carcasses, he said.

He said Pakistan imposed a ban on the use of diclofenac and also started artificial incubation of vultures.