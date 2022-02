LHC CJ grants promotion to 34 ADSJs

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court LHC Chief Justice (CJ) has granted promotion to 34 Additional District & Sessions judges to the rank of District and Session judges.

The Provincial Judicial Selection Board/ Administration Committee, Lahore High Court, headed by Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, the Chief Justice, transacted Administrative Business in its meeting held on 09-02-2022 and promoted 34 Additional District & Session judges to the rank of District & Session judge (BS-21).

The promoted judges included Khadim Hussain, Syed Faisal Raza Gilani, Syed Ali Abbas, Muhammad Hussain, Wajahat Hasan, Tariq Javed, Shahid Sikandar, Muhammad Yaqoob, Zafar Iqbal Tarar, Hamid Hussain, Israr Zada, Zubair Shahzad Kiani, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Anjum Reza Syed, Gulzar Ahmed Khalid, Asim Mansoor, Muhammad Yasin Shaheen, Ms Abher Gul Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhatti, Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, Javed Iqbal Basal, Jaleel Ahmed, Adnan Mushtaq, Shahzad Raza, Zia Ullah, Muhammad Atta Rabbani, Mehmood Haroon Khan, Irfan Haider, Faiz Ul Hasan, Ms. Farah Naz Mirza, and Ejaz Ahmed Buttar.

Syed Nazim Hussain, Advocate, former Vice President, Taxila Bar Association, has congregated all judges who were promoted as District & Session judges.