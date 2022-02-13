JI announces second phase of its Karachi Rights Movement

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that the religious party’s “historic sit-in” outside the Sindh Assembly had changed the dimension of politics in Karachi and provided the Karachiites with a hope for the restoration of the city’s glory.

He said it while addressing a workers’ convention at the party’s secretariat where he announced a schedule for the second phase of the Karachi Rights Movement.

Sharing details of the next phase of the campaign, Rehman directed the party workers to drum up support for caravans to be staged as part of the movement.

“The caravans will be taken out at the region-level, designated by the party as a district of the city on a daily basis. The series of caravans will be initiated on March 4,” he said.

Rehman directed the party workers to hold rallies and corner meetings in each and every neighbourhood of the megalopolis in order to create awareness among the masses.

“Temporary camps will be set up along the routes of the caravans,” he said. “All the trade unions and platforms that supported the JI during the 29-day successful sit-in will be mobilised.”

He said that unfortunately all the mainstream political forces in the city, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, contributed to the devastation of the city.

Rehman said that the JI had become a ray of hope for the people of Karachi and it was the right time for the party workers to come forward and approach all potential voters and fellow city men.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat a few days ago, Rehman had said: “Under the second phase of the campaign, door-to-door contacts will be made and corner meetings will be held in each and every union council for due rights of the city.”

He had remarked: “The JI’s struggle and talks with the Sindh government over the outstanding issues will continue.”