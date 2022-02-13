Kings seek first win, confident Qalandars face Gladiators

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi will take on winless Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in two action-packed HBL PSL 7 matches at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday (today).

Peshawar Zalmi have such big names in their squad as Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, and Ben Cutting.

On paper both the teams seem equal.

Karachi Kings were winless in the five matches they played in their home city. They will be under significant pressure to get their first points against Peshawar Zalmi.

The shifting of the league from Karachi to Lahore may bring luck for Babar in his city or the induction of England bowler Chris Jordan may prove a blessing for Kings.

Zalmi have already tasted the dew and chill of Lahore and will come off with better homework and a better frame of mind.

The second match of the day is between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. Lahore Qalandars fresh from their emphatic win against Multan Sultans will be full of confidence.

The Gladiators have match winners in Jason Roy and James Vince and they will have gained experience of the conditions from their Saturday’s match against Islamabad United.

Lahore Qalandars despite being high on confidence will have in mind that Quetta is a team that beat them in the previous outing.