Corruption charges: All depts made all-out efforts but found nothing: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that all the departments made all-out efforts but nothing was found against him.

“I will not change the facts even if I go to the grave. The record of transaction of every penny is available”, he said this while recording statement in Accountability Court (AC) Lahore here Friday.

“I was kept in NAB prison cell. Old investigations are underway. Government kept on freezing my accounts. I have record of transaction of every pie. Now everything has become crystal clear, he added.

He went on to say that allegation was leveled against him over committing corruption in a grant. “Corruption is far off thing. I have saved Rs1,000 billion of poor people and set up project in national interest. I ensured transparency in bidding and awarded contracts of the project at the lowest level.”