Saturday February 12, 2022
National

Two children die, 11 hurt in Okara accident

February 12, 2022

OKARA: Two children died while 11 others sustained injuries in an accident near 11/1L village on Friday. Reportedly, two cars collided with each other on the National Highway. As a result, two children died on the spot while 11 other passengers, including women, sustained injuries.

