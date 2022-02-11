Playing politics

Our national political scene appears to have turned into a situation where both the government and the opposition are looking more at power plays, and less at the rights of citizens and the problems they currently face. Unfortunately, in this cynical game for power, neither side appears to be able to find a definite direction. On its part, the ruling PTI appears determined to strengthen its position and has decided to reach out to the people via public rallies – to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself. The idea is to put Brand Imran forward – once again. While this tactic worked somewhat post-2014, whether the ruling party can pull this off now – in the face of rising inflation and the lack of confidence shown for the PTI in recent local bodies polls and by-elections – is unclear. In a strange attempt at looking to be seen to be doing something, on Thursday the prime minister handed out performance certificates to ministers and ministries that have apparently performed well.

Given the state of the country, we are not sure how handing out certificates to ministries will help in PR management for a government that has on its hands a full-blown economic crisis. Peddling such narratives was much easier in the past in any case when, with just one government-owned TV channel and strict control of the press, governments were able to dish out one-sided stories about their performance. The situation is entirely different today. At such a time, a self-congratulatory event like this is hardly advisable, and seems almost to be mocking the people.

Meanwhile, the opposition groups, led by the PML-N and the PPP, have been meeting with leaders of smaller parties and a no confidence move is now being talked about much more confidently. It is, however, uncertain what result this would have and the questions we have asked before remain up in the air for now – what happens after a no-confidence move? What timeline are the opposition parties looking at when it comes to the next elections? And who gets the much-sought-after 'deal'? It is significant that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi continues to maintain that any no confidence move would only take place once the required numbers are in place. The numbers game does seem to be heating up; the PML-N has been hinting at having the support of members within the PTI and Maryam Nawaz has said those in the ruling party will find no takers when they ask for votes in the next elections. The PML-Q and MQM are both in the running too as possible alliances for the larger opposition. Clearly, there is greater action than before in the opposition ranks. Combined with the disqualification of Faisal Vawda and the recent reports regarding the UK’s National Crime Agency’s money-laundering investigation into Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Sharif, the PTI may need much more than certificate ceremonies to prop up Brand Imran without looking desperate.