Pregnant woman shot dead in Sanghar

SUKKUR: A pregnant woman in Sanghar was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle when she was on way to hospital.

Some unidentified motorcyclists intercepted an auto rickshaw and opened fire at a passenger, who happened to be a pregnant woman, identified as Benazir, on her way to Sangar Hospital for treatment at Mian near Khipro Road in district Sanghar. The criminals after killing the woman escaped from the scene. The police said the deceased contracted love-marriage four years ago with Nawaz Sharif Umrani. She was also attacked earlier leaving her husband critically injured a year ago. The police suspecting her brothers behind the killing, started raids to arrest them.