Pregnant woman shot dead in Sanghar

SUKKUR: A pregnant woman in Sanghar was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle when she was on way to hospital.
Some unidentified motorcyclists intercepted an auto rickshaw and opened fire at a passenger, who happened to be a pregnant woman, identified as Benazir, on her way to Sangar Hospital for treatment at Mian near Khipro Road in district Sanghar. The criminals after killing the woman escaped from the scene. The police said the deceased contracted love-marriage four years ago with Nawaz Sharif Umrani. She was also attacked earlier leaving her husband critically injured a year ago. The police suspecting her brothers behind the killing, started raids to arrest them.
ISLAMABAD: A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped on Wednesday evening by the criminals who attempted to snatch mobile...
JHANG: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Wednesday imposed a ban on the sale of food items and...
SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police have seized some 38 kilograms of ‘Charas’ from the secret boxes of a truck. The...
SUKKUR: The Mirpurkhas Police have assigned an inspector to investigate the gang rape incident of two girls, as no...
SUKKUR: A female student of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences protested during the Sindh Minister...
SUKKUR: Relatives of the 10 policemen taken hostage by the inmates in the Larkana Central Prison continued their...
Comments