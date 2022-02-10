Departure of Imran govt finalised, says Saad Rafique

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the people were complaining about the current situation of the country but the opposition is not standing on the frontline.

Talking to the media after his appearance in the court, he said a meeting of the opposition alliance (PDM) would be held soon in which further decisions regarding the future strategy to rid of the government would be decided. “The nation has already passed a no-confidence motion against the present government and the departure of Imran Khan's government has finalized.”

Saad further said that Imran Khan’s government had no governance in the country. “Yes, Imran Khan has taken too much time,” he said, adding, “now his time is going to end soon.” He said the PML-N was bringing a no-confidence against the government and something will happen as a result. When asked whether Shehbaz Sharif or the PPP candidate would be the caretaker Prime Minister, he dogged by saying that it depends on the mood of the people of Pakistan.