Departure of Imran govt finalised, says Saad Rafique

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the people were complaining about the current situation of the country but the opposition is not standing on the frontline.
Talking to the media after his appearance in the court, he said a meeting of the opposition alliance (PDM) would be held soon in which further decisions regarding the future strategy to rid of the government would be decided. “The nation has already passed a no-confidence motion against the present government and the departure of Imran Khan's government has finalized.”
Saad further said that Imran Khan’s government had no governance in the country. “Yes, Imran Khan has taken too much time,” he said, adding, “now his time is going to end soon.” He said the PML-N was bringing a no-confidence against the government and something will happen as a result. When asked whether Shehbaz Sharif or the PPP candidate would be the caretaker Prime Minister, he dogged by saying that it depends on the mood of the people of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped on Wednesday evening by the criminals who attempted to snatch mobile...
JHANG: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Wednesday imposed a ban on the sale of food items and...
SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police have seized some 38 kilograms of ‘Charas’ from the secret boxes of a truck. The...
SUKKUR: A pregnant woman in Sanghar was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle when she was on way...
SUKKUR: The Mirpurkhas Police have assigned an inspector to investigate the gang rape incident of two girls, as no...
SUKKUR: A female student of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences protested during the Sindh Minister...
Comments