‘More nurses, paramedics to get corona allowance’

LAHORE:Under the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the policy of Punjab Health Department, more than Rs14.3million had been distributed to 208 doctors and nurses of Lahore General Hospital as corona special allowance in 2020.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College & PGMI Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has sent recommendations to the Health Department for providing funds for corona special allowance for more nurses and paramedics while employees will be paid this amount after release of the funds. Prof Al-freed has assured the nursing staff and paramedics that he is in constant liaison with the higher authorities to raise more funds. Expressing concern over increasing number of omicron cases, he appealed to the citizens to ensure implementation of precautionary measures. The PGMI principal added that in order to cope with every wave of corona in LGH, best arrangements were made as per the instructions of the PM and the CM.

PPSC topper: Dar us Salaam International MD, Abdul Malik Mujahid, has lauded the intellect, hard work and talent of young Qazi Owais Qudoos, who topped the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam out of 13,000 students, has opted to become a promising educationist.

Abdul Malik Mujahid was talking to Qazi Owais Qudoos who called on him Wednesday. He said no nation and country can progress without maintaining high standards of education. Qazi Owais has proudly raised the heads of his parents and country by showing his intention to become lecturer of Islamic Studies and to serve the nation instead of moving abroad in search of brighter future.