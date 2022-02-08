Why people deprive sisters of share in property: LHC

MULTAN: Lahore High Court (Multan Bench) Justice Anwar Hussein on Monday remarked why people keep depriving their sisters of their due share in ancestral property as per Islamic law. He said the authorities do not perform their duties to protect the rights of aggrieved persons. The judge directed Vehari Tehsidar Muhamamd Iqbal and the SDPO while hearing a contempt petition to implement the court orders and submit a report in 15 days.

The court also ordered the Vehari Tehsildar to hand over the possession of a piece of land to the petitioners and asked them to institute a separate case against their brothers to recover agricultural land income from 2005 till now.

Earlier, Naziran Bibi of Vehari filed a petition along with her sister through their counsel Muzamil Hussein Bokhari, stating that their brothers and sisters with mutual consent distributed their ancestral land in 2005.

The member Board of Revenue registered their divided parts of land and approved property transfer and issued a decree in this regard. However, the brothers continued to possess the land and challenged the distribution of land in court in 2012, but their case was dismissed.