LHC dismisses plea seeking ban on PUBG

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on popular online gaming application Players' Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG), in Pakistan. A citizen, Tanveer Sarwar, had moved the high court following violent incidents and killings involving youngsters fond of the game.
However, the petitioner did not appear in court at today's hearing. The LHC disposed of the plea over the petitioner's discontinuation of the case's pursuit.
The petitioner had contended in the plea that PUBG is creating intolerance in society, especially in youngsters who are addicted to playing this game. He maintained that the game wasthreatening to the life and health of the players and caused an adverse effect on their families as well. The plea sought an immediate ban on the gaming app in order to save the young generation from destruction. The federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other authorities concerned had been made respondents in the petition.
