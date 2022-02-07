PPP, PMLN attempts to pressurise govt to fail: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said the top leadership of PPP and PMLN known as the "kings of corruption" will continue to make history by making hollow and baseless claims.

They will not be able to carry out a long march against the government and no-confidence motion is not their cup of tea. Their baseless rants have lost meaning for public, the minister said in a statement here on Sunday.

Mahmoodur Rasheed said it is quite easy to spew baseless claims and no one can be banned from daydreaming. But the reality is that Bhutto and Sharif family's attempts to put pressure on the government to protect their assets around the world will fail this time like before, the minister said.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that Imran Khan had become the Prime Minister with the votes of the nation and In Sha Allah after completing his current constitutional term he would also win the next elections.

The PMLN and PPP leadership should announce ending their futile exercise, which is better for them. The one-point agenda of PMLN and PPP for the last several decades is the protection of each other's corruption. Both the political parties ruled the country for decades and looted it, the minister said.