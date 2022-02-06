AFI’s children form human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi: The children of Anjuman-e-Faizul Islam’s (AFI) Apna Ghar here on Saturday took out a rally and also formed a human chain at Faizabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The rally was led by President, AFI, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, General Secretary, Raja Fateh Khan, and other office-bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed said that the Indian government, violating all the laws, human rights, and ethical norms, has been holding Kashmiri people hostage from day one.

He said that the Modi-led Indian government used all powers to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but, despite all these tactics, the Indian government was failed to dampen the spirit of the Kashmiri people. The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.