Martyred captain laid to rest in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: An army captain, who was martyred during a terrorists attack in Balochistan, was laid to rest with full military honours here on Friday.

His body was brought to Faisalabad and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard after funeral prayer. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life, including MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, Commissioner Zahid Hussain, RPO Imran Mehmood, DC Ali Shahzad, CPO Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra, SSP Operations Abdullah Lak, CTO Tanveer Ahmad Malik, army officials, industrialists, traders, lawyers, journalists and activists of civil society, participated in the funeral prayer. Later, the army officials also presented the guard of honour to martyred Dr Muhammad Bilal and laid a floral wreath on his grave.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the district government said that Muhammad Bilal Khalil of Green View Colony was born on Nov 4, 1995, and after passing the MBBS examination, he joined the Army Medical Corps on April 4, 2020. He was single. He took part in the fight against terrorists in Naushki, Balochistan, where he martyred.