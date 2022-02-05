Rawalpindi declared a metropolitan city

Rawalpindi : Like the rest of Punjab, the municipal corporation, municipal committees, and all 166 union councils in Rawalpindi are no more after the Punjab government has declared Rawalpindi as a metropolitan city and changed the status of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to the metropolitan corporation.

The Punjab government through a notification has once again declared Rawalpindi as a Metropolitan city while Deputy Commissioner (DC) has assumed the charge as Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation and Additional District Collector Revenue (ADCR) assumed the charge as Administrator of Zila Council (District Council, Rawalpindi here on Friday.

According to notification, there are total of 166 union councils in Rawalpindi of which 96 union councils are within the limits of Zila Councils and 70 union councils in the limits of Metropolitan Corporation.

According to the notification issued by Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 71 of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance, 2021 (XXVII of 2021) and in supersession of the notification of even number dated 31-12-2021 Chief Minister of Punjab has appointed officers as ‘Administrators’ of the respective local governments stand constituted under Section 70 of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance, 2021 (XXVII of 2021).

The district council stands suspended and property tax has been expanded to 24 union councils which were rural areas in the past.

The municipal committees and all union councils are not functioning now and the citizens are facing the worst difficulties in the resolution of their routine issues. All issues have been centralized and the locals would directly contact Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and Zila Council even to resolve their petty matters. Not only citizens but the concerned staff of municipal committees, union councils, and municipal corporation are also facing a hell-like situation due to unstable status.

After delimitation for local government elections under the Local Government Act 2019, the number of union councils was increased from 46 to 70 while 24 rural areas have been converted into urban areas.

Under the new notification, Rawalpindi having a population of more than 1.5 million will be declared a metropolitan city once again.

The old union councils are: Ratta Amral, Dhoke Ratta, Hazara Colony, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Hasu, Fauji Colony, Bangash Colony, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed-I, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed-II, Dhoke Naju, New Katarian, F-Block, Saidpur Scheme, Eidgah, Dhoke Babu Irfan, Pindora, Satellite Town, Asghar Mall, Qayyumabad, Dhoke Kashmirian, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Afandi Colony, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Chah Sultan, Dhoke Hukam Dad, Amarpura, Kartarpura, Banni, Imam Bara Mohalla, Mohanpura, Dhoke Dalal, Ganjmandi, Waris Khan, Purana Qilla, Shah Chan Chiragh, Millat Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Farman Ali, Chamanzar Colony and City. The new union councils added to the city are Shakrial-1, Shakrial-2, Shakrial-3, Khanna Daak-1, Khanna Daak-2, Gangal, Chaklala, Rehmtabad, Kotha Kallan-1, Kotha Kallan-2, Morgah, Kalial, Adiala, Dhaman Syedan, Dhamial, Mohri Ghazzan, Lakkhan, Chak Jalal Din-I, Chak Jalal Din-2, Girja, Banjial, and Ranial.

Earlier, these areas were included in the district council, comprising rural areas, but after the new notification, the 24 union councils have been declared as urban areas where residents will be paying taxes according to rates of urban areas.

Punjab government was only focusing to change the status of the system rather facilitate the public, people belonged to all walks of life told ‘The News’ here on Friday.