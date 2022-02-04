ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was received at the airport by Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao, Chinese Ambassador Wu Jie and Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moinul Haq.

At the special invitation of the Chinese leadership, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit (03-06 February 2022) with a high level delegation. According to PM Office, in addition to attending the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

In these meetings, issues related to the promotion of trade and economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries, especially under the CPEC framework, as well as important regional and international issues will be discussed.

Besides, online meetings with prominent Chinese business leaders, leading think tanks, intellectuals and media representatives, the prime minister will also attend other important bilateral meetings.