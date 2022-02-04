Olympian Rasheed Al-Hassan. -File photo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has imposed a 10-year ban on Olympian Rasheed Al-Hassan for uttering derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On the instructions of President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa formed an inquiry committee and issued a notice to Olympian Rasheed Al-Hassan to appear for the inquiry.

However, Rasheed did not appear, after which the former Olympian was banned for 10 years by the PHF on the instructions of the President of the PHF. A notification has been issued by the PHF and its copy has been sent to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly too.