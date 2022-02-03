Rs 20.3m scam accused bail rejected by LHC

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Wednesday rejected an interim bail of eight accused involved in Rs 20.3 million scam of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC). The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Employees Welfare Union CBA chief patron Malik Munir Hans and arrested them. Earlier, the accused filed their bail before a special Anti-Corruption Court but it was rejected. Later, the accused filed a petition before the LHC Multan-bench Judge Shakil Ahmed, who also rejected the bail plea.

The accused also include MWMC deputy manager operation Anwarul Haq, Osman Khurshid, supervisor Wasim Iqbal, Mukhtar Butha, Abdur Rauf, Waris Ali, Shahid Bashir and machinery in-charge Muhammad Shafi. Ex-SO Abdul Shakoor, assistant station officers Bilal Butha and Sajjad Butha had already been arresed.