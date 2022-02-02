ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed in the Senate that it seems the bill on the missing persons has been lost, emphasising the issue of missing persons is important.

She said the government prepared the bill on the missing persons, which was passed by the National Assembly and sent to the Senate. “It is not known why the bill is not being introduced in the Senate. Chairman, I have spoken to you today as well. Why is the bill not being introduced? The issue of missing persons is intolerable in a democratic system,” she said addressing the Senate chairman.

Replying to the human rights minister, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said: “It is the bill of the government and only the government can bring it, I cannot bring it. All the members should remove their misunderstanding and if the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs produces the bill, I will bring it. I can’t bring the bill on my own.”