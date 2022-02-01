CPEC projects: 11,225 security personnel deployed in Punjab to protect Chinese nationals

LAHORE: Punjab home department has deployed 11,225 security personnel in the province for protecting Chinese nationals working on different projects.

These security personnel from army, Rangers, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Special Branch representatives, police, departmental security, PS GS were deployed for the protection of 3355 Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects and non-CPEC projects, The News has learnt.

According well-placed sources in the home department, in CPEC projects, 665 Chinese nationals are working at hydropower project, Karot, Rawalpindi, 303 Chinese nationals working at Sahiwal Coal-fired Power project, 12 Chinese working at Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur, 59 Chinese at Karachi-Lahore Motorway Project and 50 Chinese are working at 660 KV Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line.

The sources shared that 4,136 security personnel from army, Rangers, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Special Branch representatives, police, departmental security are providing security to Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects while 7,122 security personnel were deployed to provide security to 2266 Chinese nationals working on non-CPEC projects. Security of Chinese nationals is a top priority of Pakistan. The sources said Special Protection Unit (SPU) equipped with modern weapons was providing security cover to Chinese experts, working on CPEC projects and other projects in the province.